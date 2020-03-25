UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Extends Movement Curbs To 14th April As Virus Cases Surge

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:45 AM

Malaysia extends movement curbs to 14th April as virus cases surge

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) Malaysia's prime minister on Wednesday extended a two-week virtual lockdown to 14th April as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, which has the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

Reuters quoted Muhyiddin Yassin as saying that the country had 172 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday noon, taking the total to 1796, with 17 deaths.

He also said that he will announce a comprehensive people-oriented economic stimulus package on Friday.

