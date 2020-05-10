Malaysia extends restrain on movement, businesses to June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address on Sunday that the government extended the time frame for movement and business curbs by another four weeks to 9th June, amid a gradual reopening of economic activity stunted by the pandemic.

According to Reuters, earlier this week businesses were allowed to resume business as usual, albeit under strict health guidelines, after having to close shop for two months as health authorities worked to contain the pandemic.

Existing rules under a conditional movement control order remain in place until the new expiry date in June, which include practicing strict hygiene and social distancing.