Malaysia Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai Announces Its October Calendar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 03:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) Malaysia Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai has announced that it will join a host of other nations showcasing their national pride and aspirations to local and international visitors.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), the Malaysia Pavilion will host 26 thematic trade and business weeks during the Expo.

These programmes will involve a total of 21 ministries, 70 agencies and five state governments of Malaysia leading and supporting the programmes, and bringing with them about 300 companies as business delegates.

The visitors can enjoy daily cultural shows performed by the National Department of Culture and Arts (JKKN). Craftsmen from Kraftangan Malaysia also have three daily artisan craft demonstrations showing visitors how to create hand-painted batik, weavings, jewellery and costume beading.

