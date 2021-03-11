UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia PM’s Meeting With UAE Leaders A 'much-needed Impetus': Malaysian FM

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:45 PM

Malaysia PM’s meeting with UAE leaders a 'much-needed impetus': Malaysian FM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) The meeting between Malaysian Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was "a much-needed impetus" for the relations of the two countries, according to Kuala Lumpur’s top diplomat.

Hishammuddin Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, tweeted, "A much-needed impetus for Malaysia-UAE relations - PM @MuhyiddinYassin & HH @MohamedBinZayed discussed and agreed on increasing trade and investment; digital education collaboration and food security in the post-pandemic era."

Hussein referring to the meeting between Malaysian Prime Minister and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE’s Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said, the focus of the meeting was to "build up economic partnerships, accelerate trade exchanges."

"PM @MuhyiddinYassin's meeting with @HHShkMohd; highlighted the importance of establishing investment partnerships between Malaysia & the UAE across various sectors - ports, clean energy, manufacturing and #FoodSecurity," he added.

In a similar tweet, the Malaysian top diplomat wrote about his meeting with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which was held in the presence of the Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

"Concretising Malaysia-UAE relations - 3 MoUs on the establishment of #FoodSecurity diplomacy cooperation, Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan Chair at @ISIS_MY [a Malaysian think-tank] and diplomatic training. Signed & exchanged with UAE FM HH @ABZayed - accelerating cooperation with the determination of our leaderships," he said.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia was on a working visit to the UAE this week. He held meetings with the UAE leaders and discussed ways to bolster ties between his country and the UAE.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Rashid Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Top

Recent Stories

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

12 minutes ago

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

34 minutes ago

Imam for promoting bilateral trade ties with South ..

23 minutes ago

PHA to plant 180 big shady trees at green belts

23 minutes ago

IOC to buy vaccines from China for Tokyo, Beijing ..

23 minutes ago

Chairman, PAL expresses condolence on Shama Khalid ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.