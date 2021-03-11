Malaysia PM’s meeting with UAE leaders a 'much-needed impetus': Malaysian FM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) The meeting between Malaysian Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was "a much-needed impetus" for the relations of the two countries, according to Kuala Lumpur’s top diplomat.

Hishammuddin Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, tweeted, "A much-needed impetus for Malaysia-UAE relations - PM @MuhyiddinYassin & HH @MohamedBinZayed discussed and agreed on increasing trade and investment; digital education collaboration and food security in the post-pandemic era."

Hussein referring to the meeting between Malaysian Prime Minister and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE’s Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said, the focus of the meeting was to "build up economic partnerships, accelerate trade exchanges."

"PM @MuhyiddinYassin's meeting with @HHShkMohd; highlighted the importance of establishing investment partnerships between Malaysia & the UAE across various sectors - ports, clean energy, manufacturing and #FoodSecurity," he added.

In a similar tweet, the Malaysian top diplomat wrote about his meeting with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which was held in the presence of the Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

"Concretising Malaysia-UAE relations - 3 MoUs on the establishment of #FoodSecurity diplomacy cooperation, Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan Chair at @ISIS_MY [a Malaysian think-tank] and diplomatic training. Signed & exchanged with UAE FM HH @ABZayed - accelerating cooperation with the determination of our leaderships," he said.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia was on a working visit to the UAE this week. He held meetings with the UAE leaders and discussed ways to bolster ties between his country and the UAE.