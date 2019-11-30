(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2019) Malaysia's Queen Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has hailed the efforts made by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation in empowerment of Emirati women and advancing their contributions to the country's sustainable development drive.

The Queen made the remarks as she was welcomed today by Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Women's Union, in the presence of both Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Mouza Al Shehhi. Executive Director, UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong added that women in the UAE enjoy their full social and professional rights.

Al Suwaidi attributed the privileged status boasted by UAE women to the directives of the UAE wise leaders who are supporting women to achieve full realisation of their economic, social and cultural rights.

The Malaysian Queen, during her visit of the General Women's Union, met with members of the Girl Guides Association of the United Arab Emirates which seeks to increase involvement of young women in decision making and further the advancement of girls and young women.

She was also shown around Al Jawhara Hall where she was briefed on a collection of medals and shields awarded by international organisations to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in recognition of her significant contributions to women's advancement.

The Queen also learned about the rich tradition of ancient Emirati indigenous handicrafts that include garments, weaving techniques and pottery as she visited the Heritage Tent at the General Women's Union.