UrduPoint.com

Malaysian Investors’ Shares In UAE Markets Amount To AED 55.4 Million

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Malaysian investors’ shares in UAE markets amount to AED 55.4 million

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) Malaysian investors have strengthened their investments in the UAE local financial markets in light of the growing and strategic relations between the two friendly countries, which extended to various aspects and fields, including the financial sector and stock markets.

According to official data obtained from Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the value of shares owned by Malaysian investors in the UAE markets amounted to some AED 55,413,508 as of mid-May 2023.

The trading values of Malaysian investors (buying and selling) in the local markets amounted to about AED 51,037,794 during the period from 2018 to mid-May 2023.

The number of Malaysian investors in the local markets increased to about 534 investors distributed among 17 Malaysian institutions and 517 individual investors.

The trading values of Malaysian investors (buying and selling) on ADX amounted to about AED31,615,074 during the period from 2018 until mid-May 2023.

The trading values were distributed by AED 874.1 thousand in 2018, AED 1.32 million in 2019, AED 2.29 million in 2020, AED 2.6 million in 2021, AED 19.1 million in 2022, and AED 5.44 million in 2023.

The market value of the shares owned by Malaysian investors in ADX reached about AED 37,798,648 until mid-May 2023, distributed among 306 investors, including 9 institutions and 297 individual investors.

In the Dubai Financial Market, the trading values of Malaysian investors (buying and selling) amounted to about AED 19,422,719 during the period from 2018 until mid-May 2023.

The market value of shares owned by Malaysian investors in DFM reached about AED 17,614,860 until mid-May 2023, distributed among 228 investors, including 8 institutions and 220 individual investors, while the number of accounts owned by Malaysian investors in the Dubai Financial Market reached about 323 accounts.

Related Topics

UAE UAE Dirham Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Dubai Financial Market 2018 2019 2020 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi temporarily clo ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi temporarily closes two health facilities over ..

5 minutes ago
 UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch visi ..

UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch visits Gulf to boost trade ties

6 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Vietnamese Minister of Indust ..

UAE Ambassador meets Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade

20 minutes ago
 Graduates of DIDI unveil innovative solutions for ..

Graduates of DIDI unveil innovative solutions for sustainability, AI-based healt ..

21 minutes ago
 Lawmakers for exemplary punishment to perpetrators ..

Lawmakers for exemplary punishment to perpetrators of May 9 violence

28 minutes ago
 PM lauds security forces for arresting BNA head Gu ..

PM lauds security forces for arresting BNA head Gulzar Imam Shambay

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.