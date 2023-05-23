Malaysian investors’ shares in UAE markets amount to AED 55.4 million

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) Malaysian investors have strengthened their investments in the UAE local financial markets in light of the growing and strategic relations between the two friendly countries, which extended to various aspects and fields, including the financial sector and stock markets.

According to official data obtained from Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the value of shares owned by Malaysian investors in the UAE markets amounted to some AED 55,413,508 as of mid-May 2023.

The trading values of Malaysian investors (buying and selling) in the local markets amounted to about AED 51,037,794 during the period from 2018 to mid-May 2023.

The number of Malaysian investors in the local markets increased to about 534 investors distributed among 17 Malaysian institutions and 517 individual investors.

The trading values of Malaysian investors (buying and selling) on ADX amounted to about AED31,615,074 during the period from 2018 until mid-May 2023.

The trading values were distributed by AED 874.1 thousand in 2018, AED 1.32 million in 2019, AED 2.29 million in 2020, AED 2.6 million in 2021, AED 19.1 million in 2022, and AED 5.44 million in 2023.

The market value of the shares owned by Malaysian investors in ADX reached about AED 37,798,648 until mid-May 2023, distributed among 306 investors, including 9 institutions and 297 individual investors.

In the Dubai Financial Market, the trading values of Malaysian investors (buying and selling) amounted to about AED 19,422,719 during the period from 2018 until mid-May 2023.

The market value of shares owned by Malaysian investors in DFM reached about AED 17,614,860 until mid-May 2023, distributed among 228 investors, including 8 institutions and 220 individual investors, while the number of accounts owned by Malaysian investors in the Dubai Financial Market reached about 323 accounts.