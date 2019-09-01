UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian King Honours Chairman Of Emirates Fatwa Council For Peace Efforts

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 01:15 PM

Malaysian King honours Chairman of Emirates Fatwa Council for peace efforts

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of Malaysia has awarded Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Emirates Fatwa Council, the "Ma'al Hijrah Recipient" award for his efforts in spreading science, values of peace, tolerance, coexistence and positive influence in the world.

The award is the highest honour given by the Kingdom of Malaysia to Muslim scholars.

In his acceptance speech, bin Bayyah praised Malaysia's representation of islam saying it presents the world with an "authentic Islamic narrative through principles of coexistence and harmony." He noted that the UAE shares the same principles as indicated with the declaration of 2019 as the 'Year of Tolerance.

' He also highlighted the UAE's efforts over the last decade in spreading the values of peace via the annual Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies - which Bin Bayyah presides over - and in countering terrorism and extremism.

Bin Bayyah concluded by stating, "We in the UAE share your [Malaysia's] firm conviction that there is no future for mankind except through peace and harmony. Coexistence is the only option for us in the world."

The Malaysian King awarded Bin Bayyah in the presence of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad, and a number of religious and political figures.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Same Malaysia 2019 Muslim Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

14 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

14 hours ago

Lampard takes social media to task after Zouma abu ..

14 hours ago

Canadian teen Andreescu to face Townsend in US Ope ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.