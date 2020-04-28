Malaysian MPs to be tested for COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) Malaysia's parliamentarians will be tested for COVID-19, ahead of a controversial one-day house sitting scheduled for 18th May, German press agency, dpa, reported.

Members of parliament have been told by house secretary Riduan Rahmat that all MPs must get tested for COVID-19 in parliament from 14th-15th May.

Although new cases have dropped below 50 a day, with two-thirds of the total infected now recovered, the government last week extended the lockdown to 12th May.