Malaysian PM receives Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad today received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The visit which took place at the Prime Minister's Office in Bangunan Perdana Putra, Putrajaya, was part of the His Highness' itinerary during his one day visit to the country in conjunction with the installation of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah this morning.

The Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry, in a statement, said the special visit had given new impetus to the existing friendship between both countries and also reflected the mutual aspirations to further strengthen ties.

During the meeting, His Highness reiterated the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is commited to enhancing and diversifying its ties with Malaysia. He said the the bilateral relations between the UAE and Malaysia continue to grow as a result of their strong foundations based on trust, mutual respect and common interests.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed went on to praise Malaysia's development journey, noting the country's investment in its people through education.

For his part, the Malaysian Prime Minister hailed the comprehensive cultural and development march attained by the UAE, praising its initiatives and approach based on coexistence, respect and acceptance of the other, noting that the UAE has become a global model for tolerance.

Dr. Mohamad expressed his aspirations to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides affirmed their keenness to further develop bilateral relations across various sectors, ensuring regional and global security and stability, and consolidating efforts to promote tolerance and dialogue among peoples.

Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, and Sultan Rashid Al Shamsi, Executive Director at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, accompanied His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah along with a number of Malaysian officials.