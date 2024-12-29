(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) Members of the Maldives Executive Leadership Programme, part of the UAE-Maldives government modernisation partnership, visited the UAE to study best practices, innovative methodologies, and advancements in governance and administration that support modernisation efforts.

The delegation, which included 29 ministers, deputy ministers, and senior government officials, explored the UAE's best practices and methodologies in governance, public administration, and sustainable modernisation.

The programme aims to equip participants with the expertise and skills needed to address challenges, achieve sustainable growth, and adopt a forward-looking approach to future trends.

It also focuses on enhancing their capabilities in policy development, strategy formulation, performance management, and exposure to international best practices.

Additionally, the initiative empowers them to achieve sustainable and competitive outcomes that drive long-term success.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, highlighted the importance of sharing knowledge and innovative models for advancing governmental work.

He also emphasised the need to build future-ready government leaders equipped to anticipate changes and maintain the highest levels of preparedness for the challenges of tomorrow.

In March 2022, the governments of the UAE and Maldives launched a strategic partnership in government modernisation and development, covering 11 key areas. Since its launch two years ago, the partnership has seen 100 workshops with 7,800 training hours, benefiting 355 government officials from the Maldives.