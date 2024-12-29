Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme Members Visit UAE
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 08:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) Members of the Maldives Executive Leadership Programme, part of the UAE-Maldives government modernisation partnership, visited the UAE to study best practices, innovative methodologies, and advancements in governance and administration that support modernisation efforts.
The delegation, which included 29 ministers, deputy ministers, and senior government officials, explored the UAE's best practices and methodologies in governance, public administration, and sustainable modernisation.
The programme aims to equip participants with the expertise and skills needed to address challenges, achieve sustainable growth, and adopt a forward-looking approach to future trends.
It also focuses on enhancing their capabilities in policy development, strategy formulation, performance management, and exposure to international best practices.
Additionally, the initiative empowers them to achieve sustainable and competitive outcomes that drive long-term success.
Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, highlighted the importance of sharing knowledge and innovative models for advancing governmental work.
He also emphasised the need to build future-ready government leaders equipped to anticipate changes and maintain the highest levels of preparedness for the challenges of tomorrow.
In March 2022, the governments of the UAE and Maldives launched a strategic partnership in government modernisation and development, covering 11 key areas. Since its launch two years ago, the partnership has seen 100 workshops with 7,800 training hours, benefiting 355 government officials from the Maldives.
Recent Stories
Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE
Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..
179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan
Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours1 minute ago
-
Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE2 minutes ago
-
Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in its second week46 minutes ago
-
179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan1 hour ago
-
Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister2 hours ago
-
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two2 hours ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victims2 hours ago
-
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 vehicles3 hours ago
-
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza3 hours ago
-
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival4 hours ago
-
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 20255 hours ago