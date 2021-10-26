Maldives Investment Forum graced by President of Maldives at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) Maldives is experiencing a new wave of growth as the country’s economy makes a remarkable recovery from the effects of the pandemic, said the President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, in his keynote address at the Maldives Investment Forum, held to coincide with the Maldives Honour Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The event graced by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih was also attended by the Minister of Economic Development Fayyaz Ismail, the Minister of Tourism Dr. Abdulla Mausoom and the Minister of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure Mohamed Aslam.

In the keynote address, the President highlighted some of the key areas of development in the Maldives and the concrete steps his government is taking to develop the country’s investment climate. New islands for tourist resort development were launched in the event and the President invited investors to join in the transformational journey of the Maldives. The President also highlighted the Maldives’ bold target to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2030 and emphasied the priority given by his government for promoting renewable energy and low carbon development.

In his address, the Minister of Economic Development, Fayyaz Ismail looked at the impressive economic growth of the Maldives, espoused by the liberal policies and statutory environment of the country that provide incentives that facilitate business and commerce. The Minister also referred to some of the key development projects being undertaken by the country, including the expansion and development of the international airport and the relocation of the country’s main commercial harbour in Male’, which would facilitate the growing trade volumes and the rapid growth of tourism, business and commerce.

He also outlined the strategic development priorities of the Government to achieve economic decentralization and diversification. Minister Fayyaz highlighted the Government’s plans to introduce unique investment opportunities in private islands and tourism real estate for the first time in the Maldives.

The Minister of tourism looked at the special characteristics that nature has endowed upon the Maldives. He highlighted the current expansionary direction for the industry, which not only takes into consideration the preservation of the sublime beauty and the delicate natural environment of the Maldives, but diversification of the industry to offer a richer broader experience for visitors, which would also encompass a broad array of experiences in addition to the rich culture and heritage of the Maldives. "We aspire to establish Maldives as a destination for corporate conferencing and there is immense potential to introduce activities such as cruise tourism, wellness tourism and nautical tourism, the Minister stated in his address to the forum."

The Maldives Investment Forum, held to promote foreign direct investment to the country and showcase the immense potential of the Maldives as an attractive destination to the international investment community, was attended by dignitaries from the Emirati Chambers of Commerce and participants from the private sector from the Maldives, the UAE and the region.