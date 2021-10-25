DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Maldives, congratulated the UAE’s leadership for the successful organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, during his country's National Day celebration at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, welcomed Solih and his accompanying delegation.

Solih underscored the UAE leadership's success in bringing together over 190 countries, despite the global challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The UAE has always been a key developmental partner and close friend of the Maldives, as we share common stances on international issues. We're looking forward to enhancing our partnerships with the UAE and other countries from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and middle East and North Africa," he added.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said, "It’s a pleasure to be with you today to celebrate the National Day of the Republic of Maldives. A warm welcome to you all to the United Arab Emirates and to Expo 2020 Dubai.

"The UAE has established itself as a bridge for communication between the people of the world, and our Expo, with the participation of 192 countries, is a testament to this.

It is with pride that we host our Expo in the year of our nation’s Golden Jubilee."

"At the Maldives pavilion, where nature and life co-exist, we embark on a journey to discover the role of the ocean in the Maldivian history, culture, ecology, and marine life, and get to experience what gives the Maldives its unique essence and identity in global tourism circles," he continued.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed his appreciation to President Solih, and Yusuf Riza, Commissioner-General of the Maldives Pavilion, and his team for the Maldives’ significant participation in the global event, highlighting the strong relations between the UAE and the Maldives, which witnessed significant growth since the establishment of diplomatic relations 43 years ago.

The National Day celebration at the Maldives pavilion featured a range of cultural and entertainment activities. Moreover, the Maldives pavilion is set to host an investment forum on Tuesday at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, targeting international investors and the international business community.