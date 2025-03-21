Man City Launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup In MENA Region
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 11:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – Manchester City today announced the commencement of the Ramadan Esports Football Cup, a regional tournament spanning the middle East and North Africa. The competition, accessible across multiple electronic gaming platforms, will engage participants from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Algeria.
Tournament regulations stipulate that upon entering national qualifying rounds, participants are allotted a five-hour window to complete a maximum of ten matches against regional competitors.
The leading players from each regional qualifier will advance to the semi-final stage, scheduled for April 4th at 13:00 (local time). The victors of these semi-final matches will then proceed to the grand final, held later that same day.
Finalists will be awarded a selection of prizes, including an exclusive one-on-one match with a Manchester City Esports professional player and an official Manchester City jersey, autographed by the entire team.
