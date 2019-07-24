UrduPoint.com
Man Convicted To 10 Years For Joining Daesh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) During a hearing held today, the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal sentenced a 35-year-old Asian man, Hassan D.A.A., to ten years in prison, after being convicted by the State Security Prosecution of joining Daesh and using social media to promote the group’s ideology.

The court fined him AED2 million, confiscated his personal computers, mobile phones, laptops and cameras, and closed his social media sites that published information, articles, videos, photos and films that promoted Daesh, defended its ideologies and terrorist practices and urged people to financially support it.

The court also decided that he should pay all judicial expenses and be deported after the end of his sentence.

