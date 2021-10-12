UrduPoint.com

MAN Energy Solutions And DP World Sign Cooperation Agreement

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

MAN Energy Solutions and DP World sign cooperation agreement

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) MAN Energy Solutions has signed a cooperation agreement with DP World, the leading provider of smart logistics solutions. Effective immediately, the agreement targets common progress in the field of decarbonisation and is scheduled to run for five years with an option to extend thereafter.

Wayne Jones, Chief Sales Officer, and Gaby Hanna, Senior Vice President and Head of Region – middle East & Africa, acted as signatories for MAN Energy Solutions; while Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & CEO, signed on behalf of DP World. The signing ceremony was attended by Mohammed Al Muallem, Executive Vice President, DP World, and Captain Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO, Drydocks World – a company of DP World.

Sultan bin Sulayem said: "To achieve net zero emissions, we must recognize the importance of taking urgent and immediate steps to decarbonize shipping and the way to do that is by identifying opportunities to forge partnerships with leading industry players and governments to develop solutions that will allow us to reap tangible results."

Wayne Jones said: "We have worked closely with DP World on many projects over the years and are very happy to enter into this formal agreement. In the transition towards a carbon-neutral future, we aim to achieve sustainable value-creation by addressing the challenges inherent to the marine, energy and industrial sectors.

Ultimately, we intend to develop pioneering solutions to the issues posed by decarbonisation and will work with selected partners to achieve this."

Mutual areas of interest for the two companies include green-fuels infrastructure, future-proof conversions (LNG, methanol, ammonia, etc.), hybrid drives, electric engines R&D and training, and investigation of their respective, global footprints to further reduce the environmental impact of shipping traffic in terms of fuel consumption and emissions.

MAN Energy Solutions has previously collaborated with the DP World Group on many occasions. The most recent of these was in September 2021 when the 'ElbBLUE', a containership operated by charterer Unifeeder – part of the DP World Group – bunkered 20 tons of green SNG (Synthetic Natural Gas) at Brunsbüttel, Germany. In a first for commercial shipping, the fuel was generated from 100% renewable energy via power-to-X technology.Formerly known as the 'Wes Amelie', the 1,036-teu feeder container ship previously made headlines in 2017 when its MAN 8L48/60B main engine was retrofitted to its current, four-stroke MAN 51/60DF unit to enable dual-fuel operation.

