Man Utd resign Cristiano Ronaldo

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2021) Man Utd have agreed to pay Juventus 15 million pound (12.8 million euro) plus a further 8 million pound (6.8 million euro) in add-ons for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to sign a two-year contract after personal terms are finalised, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters earlier on Friday.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes said earlier in the day that a deal for the 36-year-old to return to Old Trafford was very close.