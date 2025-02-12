Managing Director Of Nigerian Airports Authority Praises ICAO Seminar Discussions
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 11:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku, Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), praised the sessions and discussions held during the fourth ICAO Global Implementation Support Seminar 2025, hosted in Abu Dhabi, which concluded today.
In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Kuku noted that the seminar provided a golden opportunity to engage with member states of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to discuss ways to improve training and build capacity in the aviation sector.
She highlighted the engaging sessions on innovation and the use of artificial intelligence to enhance the capabilities of the global aviation industry.
She also pointed to the strong relations between her country and the UAE in various fields, particularly civil aviation and air transport.
