Open Menu

Managing Director Of Nigerian Airports Authority Praises ICAO Seminar Discussions

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Managing Director of Nigerian Airports Authority praises ICAO seminar discussions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku, Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), praised the sessions and discussions held during the fourth ICAO Global Implementation Support Seminar 2025, hosted in Abu Dhabi, which concluded today.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Kuku noted that the seminar provided a golden opportunity to engage with member states of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to discuss ways to improve training and build capacity in the aviation sector.

She highlighted the engaging sessions on innovation and the use of artificial intelligence to enhance the capabilities of the global aviation industry.

She also pointed to the strong relations between her country and the UAE in various fields, particularly civil aviation and air transport.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Nigeria Gold Industry

Recent Stories

Managing Director of Nigerian Airports Authority p ..

Managing Director of Nigerian Airports Authority praises ICAO seminar discussion ..

3 minutes ago
 Rainfall expected tomorrow in UAE

Rainfall expected tomorrow in UAE

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture launches International Art Fairs Gra ..

Dubai Culture launches International Art Fairs Grant to offer financial support ..

3 minutes ago
 UAEU conducts research studies to develop green th ..

UAEU conducts research studies to develop green thermal insulators from palm was ..

4 minutes ago
 Arab League calls for collective efforts to preser ..

Arab League calls for collective efforts to preserve radio

18 minutes ago
 WGS: Sri Lanka President calls for new system of g ..

WGS: Sri Lanka President calls for new system of governance to address today’s ..

18 minutes ago
International Tax Forum explores innovative mechan ..

International Tax Forum explores innovative mechanisms to deal with global tax c ..

18 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group wins landmark management contract f ..

AD Ports Group wins landmark management contract for new Al Madouneh Customs Cen ..

19 minutes ago
 Oracle CTO: National data must be unified in sover ..

Oracle CTO: National data must be unified in sovereign data centres to revolutio ..

32 minutes ago
 BlackSky announced as supporting sponsor for IDEX ..

BlackSky announced as supporting sponsor for IDEX Talks

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Design Centre emerges as transformative fo ..

Sharjah Design Centre emerges as transformative force for fostering creative inn ..

33 minutes ago
 DEWA highlights Dubai’s global leadership in usi ..

DEWA highlights Dubai’s global leadership in using AI to reshape future of ene ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East