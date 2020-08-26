DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, stated that the Social Gender Databank project underscores the Council's commitment to launch creative initiatives to deliver the leadership's vision to reduce the gender gap across all government sectors and enhance its ranking in global competitiveness reports on gender balance.

In a statement ahead of the Emirati Women's Day, H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed commended efforts being made by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, to advance the gender balance issues and empower Emirati women and raise their status internationally.

Sheikha Manal also praised the progress made in the area of gender balance and equality in the state institutions, noting to the positive statistics in this regards across the nation.

She said the Social Gender Databank provides comprehensive, accurate, reliable information and statistics that help decision-makers make informed decisions and draw well-thought-out strategic plans.