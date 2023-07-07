Open Menu

Manchester City Announces ‘Treble Trophy Tour’

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2023) Manchester City has today announced the details of its “Treble Trophy Tour” presented by official club partner, OKX, celebrating the club’s historic 2022/23 treble winning season.

Following successful trophy tours in previous years, City will take the Premier League trophy, FA Cup and – for the first time in the Club’s history – the Champions League trophy to fans in more countries than ever before.

This year’s tour will begin in Manchester, engaging the local community, before heading to Japan and Korea as part of City’s pre-season tour in Asia. The trophies will then make their way to Greece, China, India, Australia, the UAE, Norway, Argentina, America and Brazil plus many more destinations to be announced.

City fans in the UAE will be able to celebrate the treble cups later this year when the tour lands in Abu Dhabi from 5th to 8th October 2023.

