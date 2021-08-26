Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during its confrontation with Arsenal

(@FahadShabbir)

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) Manchester City Football Club sheds the global spotlight on Expo 2020 Dubai, in conjunction with its upcoming match against Arsenal in the English Premier League, the day after tomorrow (Saturday).

Next Saturday, the Etihad Stadium in Manchester will witness a number of events related to Expo 2020 Dubai, including displaying the logo of the distinguished event in different areas of the stadium and on large screens during the match. The logo also appears on the "warm-up" shirts worn by the players. In addition to the flag that covers the midfield circle before the match starts, and the huge club logos drawn with LED lights, which are prominently visible on the sides of the touch line during the match.

Manchester City will also review a series of videos that highlight Expo 2020 Dubai on the huge screens in the stadium, and broadcast them on its social media platforms, as part of its preparatory coverage of the match.

Football fans are waiting for this confrontation between the two giants of the English Premier League, which is broadcast by major television stations to millions of followers around the world.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Manchester City Club will partner with Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be hosted by Dubai over a period of 6 months, and its activities will start on October 1, 2021, with the participation of more than 191 countries.

Under this distinguished partnership, with the largest event of its kind in the Arab world, "Expo 2020" has become the club’s official exhibition sponsor, and this sponsorship includes both the men’s and women’s clubs, in addition to the club’s activities and operations in the field of electronic sports.

On this occasion, Olivier Terkel, Regional Director of City Football Schools for the middle East and North Africa, said: "We are pleased to cooperate with (Expo 2020 Dubai) during next Saturday’s match against Arsenal, which is the first joint event between the two sides since the partnership was announced in June. from this year."

He added: "This event will not be limited to showcasing (Expo 2020 Dubai) in front of the fans and the audience in the stadium and in front of millions of followers around the world on television screens, as we are working to highlight this unique global event through our channels on social media platforms to reach the largest possible audience."