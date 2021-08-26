UrduPoint.com

Manchester City Celebrates Expo 2020 Logo During Its Confrontation With Arsenal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:45 PM

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during its confrontation with Arsenal

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) Manchester City Football Club sheds the global spotlight on Expo 2020 Dubai, in conjunction with its upcoming match against Arsenal in the English Premier League, the day after tomorrow (Saturday).

Next Saturday, the Etihad Stadium in Manchester will witness a number of events related to Expo 2020 Dubai, including displaying the logo of the distinguished event in different areas of the stadium and on large screens during the match. The logo also appears on the "warm-up" shirts worn by the players. In addition to the flag that covers the midfield circle before the match starts, and the huge club logos drawn with LED lights, which are prominently visible on the sides of the touch line during the match.

Manchester City will also review a series of videos that highlight Expo 2020 Dubai on the huge screens in the stadium, and broadcast them on its social media platforms, as part of its preparatory coverage of the match.

Football fans are waiting for this confrontation between the two giants of the English Premier League, which is broadcast by major television stations to millions of followers around the world.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Manchester City Club will partner with Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be hosted by Dubai over a period of 6 months, and its activities will start on October 1, 2021, with the participation of more than 191 countries.

Under this distinguished partnership, with the largest event of its kind in the Arab world, "Expo 2020" has become the club’s official exhibition sponsor, and this sponsorship includes both the men’s and women’s clubs, in addition to the club’s activities and operations in the field of electronic sports.

On this occasion, Olivier Terkel, Regional Director of City Football Schools for the middle East and North Africa, said: "We are pleased to cooperate with (Expo 2020 Dubai) during next Saturday’s match against Arsenal, which is the first joint event between the two sides since the partnership was announced in June. from this year."

He added: "This event will not be limited to showcasing (Expo 2020 Dubai) in front of the fans and the audience in the stadium and in front of millions of followers around the world on television screens, as we are working to highlight this unique global event through our channels on social media platforms to reach the largest possible audience."

Related Topics

Africa Football World Sports Social Media Dubai Manchester Circle Middle East June October Women 2020 Event TV From Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Million Arab

Recent Stories

Spanish Pharma Firm Opens Probe Into Contaminated ..

Spanish Pharma Firm Opens Probe Into Contaminated Moderna Vials Sent to Japan

8 minutes ago
 US Survey of Processed Food Finds PFAS in 3 of 167 ..

US Survey of Processed Food Finds PFAS in 3 of 167 Products, Including Tuna - He ..

8 minutes ago
 Source Reports Powerful Explosion in Kazakhstan's ..

Source Reports Powerful Explosion in Kazakhstan's South, Presumably at Military ..

8 minutes ago
 Bundeswehr Launched Last Scheduled Evacuation Flig ..

Bundeswehr Launched Last Scheduled Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan - Reports

8 minutes ago
 National Assembly body asks Interior Ministry to s ..

National Assembly body asks Interior Ministry to submit details of FIRs, complai ..

8 minutes ago
 Supreme Court dismisses suo moto notice case over ..

Supreme Court dismisses suo moto notice case over journalists' complaints

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.