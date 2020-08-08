UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Manchester City Cruise Into Champions League Quarterfinals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 02:15 AM

Manchester City cruise into Champions League quarterfinals

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2020) Manchester City repeated a historic 2-1 win at Real Madrid tonight and made it to the CL quarterfinals thanks to Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

The Abu Dhabi-owned club welcomed Los Blancos in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 decider having led 2-1 from the first leg.

The Cityzens will play Lyon in a one-off quarter-final tie on 15 August after the French team survived a comeback from Juventus earlier tonight.

Related Topics

Los Blancos Lyon August From Real Madrid Manchester City Juventus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Civil Police put out fire in Al Mamora

50 minutes ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq re- ..

2 hours ago

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

3 hours ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

4 hours ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.