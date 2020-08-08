Manchester City cruise into Champions League quarterfinals

(@FahadShabbir)

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2020) Manchester City repeated a historic 2-1 win at Real Madrid tonight and made it to the CL quarterfinals thanks to Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

The Abu Dhabi-owned club welcomed Los Blancos in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 decider having led 2-1 from the first leg.

The Cityzens will play Lyon in a one-off quarter-final tie on 15 August after the French team survived a comeback from Juventus earlier tonight.