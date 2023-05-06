UrduPoint.com

Manchester City Extends PL Lead, Chelsea And Tottenham Back To Winning Ways

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2023) Manchester City, on the Etihad Stadium, defeated Leeds United 2-1 in the 35th round of the English Premier League, extending its consecutive victories and solidifying its place at the top of the table.

The same round witnessed Chelsea secure its first win in the last eight matches after overcoming Bournemouth 3-1.

Tottenham also returned to winning ways after five winless matches by beating Crystal Palace 1-0.

Other matches saw Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers winning 1-0 over Brentford and Aston Villa respectively.

