Manchester City FC connecting communities through special video tutorials

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) Manchester City FC has announced a series of Connecting Communities videos available for free across the UAE and the middle East, in a bid to help young footballers and parents to stay fit and active at home.

According to Manchester City FC, the videos have been recorded by the team of City Football Schools coaches in Abu Dhabi – showing everything from special skill tutorials to how to get parents involved, along with tips on healthy eating.

Available in both Arabic and English, they are being published on Manchester City FC’s social media channels.

As well as highlighting different skills, the videos also advise on how to move both with and without the ball.

The training drills can all be completed at home or in small spaces, and have been designed to ensure young players across the UAE and the Middle East remain fit, healthy and active – as well as securing that all-important football fix – during this period.