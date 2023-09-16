Open Menu

Manchester City Fight Back To Beat West Ham 3-1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2023) LONDON, 16th September, 2023 (WAM) - Goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland secured a 3-1 victory over West Ham as City fought back from a half-time deficit to maintain our 100% record in the Premier League.

City's victory was borne out of a will to win that has underpinned success in recent years.

City remain two points clear at the top of the Premier League table with five wins from our opening five games in 2023/24.

