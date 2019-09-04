UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Manchester City Global Trophy Tour Makes Stop At Etisalat HQ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:45 PM

Manchester City Global Trophy Tour makes stop at Etisalat HQ

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) As part of the UAE leg of Manchester City’s 2019 global Trophy Tour, Etisalat today hosted the tour at its Abu Dhabi headquarters to celebrate the club’s record-breaking 2018/19 season with fans.

Alongside the back-to-back Premier League titles, the Man City men’s team claimed a further 3 trophies: the FA Cup, Community Shield, Carabao Cup, as well as two more titles gained by the Man City Women’s team: Women’s FA Cup and the FA WSL Continental Cup.

Etisalat employees as well as 20 lucky fans were selected to be the first in the UAE to see all six trophies up close, take photos with them, and win special prizes at Etisalat’s Abu Dhabi headquarters.

Man City enthusiasts with the best poses got a chance to win fan kits including co-branded footballs, while a lucky draw winner picked up a signed jersey.

Etisalat is the regional partner of the 2019 Manchester City Trophy Tour, which will see both men’s and women’s trophies appear around the world, taking over each city it visits and featuring a programme of exciting fan activations along with exclusive competitions and prizes.

As part of the UAE leg, a public fan engagement will be held in Yas Mall on 7th September, 2019. Etisalat will sponsor a segment where fans are quizzed on various trivia questions, and awarded co-branded fan kits and footballs.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi September Women 2019 All Best Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

UAE’s development plans, strategies can only be ..

5 minutes ago

National Ambulance’s Emirati EMT Programme sees ..

21 minutes ago

Stronger focus on nutrition within health services ..

35 minutes ago

UAE role model for humanitarian assistance: Hamdan ..

35 minutes ago

NCM to highlight key contribution to UAE energy se ..

36 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi approves 54 civilian jobs at Shar ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.