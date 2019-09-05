Manchester City legend meets fans in UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) Manchester City FC legend Micah Richards has spoken about the incredible reaction of footballing fans in the UAE as he prepares to meet them at Yas Mall on Saturday.

The six trophies the men and women won last season will be on show at Town Square, Yas Mall on Saturday, 7th September,with Micah appearing in the afternoon.

The men’s and women’s trophies are in the UAE as part of the Trophy Tour, presented by Etihad Airways to celebrate Manchester City’s record-breaking 2018/19 season.

He said: "It has been amazing since I landed in the UAE and to see so many fans of different nationalities reacting so positively has been incredible.

"I am really looking forward to seeing all the fans at Yas Mall on Saturday for what is not only a celebration of Manchester City FC but also football.

"I was with the club a long time – from the youth sides to the first team and following the takeover some major success.

Micah Richards, who played right back for Manchester City from 2005 – 2014, making 246 appearances and was part of the Premier League-winning squad in 2012.

Also on the Trophy Tour, supported locally by Etisalat and Rexona, is an immersive fan experience that is modelled to look like the home dressing room at the Etihad Stadium, giving fans the chance to live the excitement of a City match day.

As well as the opportunity to take photos with the six trophies and win prizes, fans will create their own walk out video to experience what it’s like to be a Manchester City player.

The tour also celebrates City’s new partnership with PUMA, allowing fans the chance to get up and close to the popular new kits, launched last month and inspired by the city of Manchester.

The Trophy Tour is a part of a global celebration after the Club made football history by becoming the first English club to lift six trophies across both its men’s and women’s teams in the same season.