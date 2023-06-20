Manchester City producing best football and talent in England, says Chairman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) Manchester City's Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said the dramatic emergence of Rico Lewis over the course of City’s historic, Treble-winning campaign, serves as the latest shining example of how the Club nurtures and encourages a pathway from academy to first team.

Having begun the campaign as our Under-18s captain, the Manchester born 18-year-old teenage defender Lewis ended it as an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s squad, playing his part in our Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup triumphs.

Reflecting in his annual interview with City tv on both Lewis’ remarkable progress – as well as another magnificent season of achievement for the Club’s Academy as a whole - the City Chairman said Rico’s impact again illustrated the quality of talent being produced at youth level.

And pointing to the success of Phil Foden, the Chairman also highlighted how the Club both afford opportunities to our brightest young talent and carefully oversee their development and progress.

“We have a small group in terms of the squad. But also, we have shown in our Academy how we have produced the best team in England or the best teams in England over the last five, six years. Consistently. So, the talent is there,” the Chairman said.

“We have great players, great coaching staff, and that's producing players like Rico Lewis, like Cole Palmer and many others. It says it all about how our Academy continues to produce and to match what we're doing at the first team level."

“The triple treble shows you: this is across the board. And I think this is a testament to everyone in this Academy we have," the Chairman added.

“We have an incredible Academy. We are producing the best football in England; we are producing the best talent in England."