Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoint

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) Manchester City today announced the renewal of its partnership with Healthpoint – a Mubadala Health partner and a leading centre for sports-related injury, prevention and rehabilitation, based in Abu Dhabi – which will see the organisation continue as the Official Regional Health Care Partner of Manchester City Football Club in the UAE.

The renewal today extends the partnership for a further two years and takes it into its third term, having first signed the agreement in 2014 and then renewed in 2017.

The renewed partnership will see Healthpoint and Manchester City’s medical staff continue to share insights, experience and expertise on a number of fronts that elevate care for athletes and sport lovers across the UAE. Physicians at Healthpoint and Manchester City’s medical team will also work closely to share best practice and collaborate on research projects.

During the partnership to date, Healthpoint practitioners have spent time with the Club’s Sports Science and medical teams and this will continue, as caregivers from the hospital’s sports medicine and orthopaedics centre will have the opportunity to embark on internships with the Club to further enhance the hospital’s level of care.

The renewed partnership will also continue to benefit young people across the UAE.

Launched by Manchester City and Healthpoint through the partnership, the Healthy Lifestyles programme encourages children aged from nine to 11 to live a healthy and active lifestyle in a bid to reduce obesity and is delivered by Manchester City coaches based in the UAE, inspiring the next generation to live up to their full athletic potential. Since the programme’s introduction, the two organisations have engaged with over 9,500 children across all seven emirates.

Peter Laundy, Vice President of Partnerships Marketing and Creative at City Football Group, said: "Over the last six years, our partnership with Healthpoint has continued to strengthen, as has the collaboration between our sports medicine practitioners. We truly value the opportunity to connect with likeminded healthcare experts to explore the latest advancements in injury prevention and rehabilitation methods for professional athletes."

Omar Al Naqbi, Executive Director of Healthpoint, said: "I am delighted that we are able to continue working closely with a club of Manchester City’s calibre to share strategies for injury prevention. Collaborating together will play a vital role in advancing sports medicine and care we deliver to our patients, helping them maintain their wellbeing, as well as recover faster from injuries so they can get back to doing what they love."