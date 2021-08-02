UrduPoint.com

Manchester City Renews Partnership With Healthpoint

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoint

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) Manchester City today announced the renewal of its partnership with Healthpoint – a Mubadala Health partner and a leading centre for sports-related injury, prevention and rehabilitation, based in Abu Dhabi – which will see the organisation continue as the Official Regional Health Care Partner of Manchester City Football Club in the UAE.

The renewal today extends the partnership for a further two years and takes it into its third term, having first signed the agreement in 2014 and then renewed in 2017.

The renewed partnership will see Healthpoint and Manchester City’s medical staff continue to share insights, experience and expertise on a number of fronts that elevate care for athletes and sport lovers across the UAE. Physicians at Healthpoint and Manchester City’s medical team will also work closely to share best practice and collaborate on research projects.

During the partnership to date, Healthpoint practitioners have spent time with the Club’s Sports Science and medical teams and this will continue, as caregivers from the hospital’s sports medicine and orthopaedics centre will have the opportunity to embark on internships with the Club to further enhance the hospital’s level of care.

The renewed partnership will also continue to benefit young people across the UAE.

Launched by Manchester City and Healthpoint through the partnership, the Healthy Lifestyles programme encourages children aged from nine to 11 to live a healthy and active lifestyle in a bid to reduce obesity and is delivered by Manchester City coaches based in the UAE, inspiring the next generation to live up to their full athletic potential. Since the programme’s introduction, the two organisations have engaged with over 9,500 children across all seven emirates.

Peter Laundy, Vice President of Partnerships Marketing and Creative at City Football Group, said: "Over the last six years, our partnership with Healthpoint has continued to strengthen, as has the collaboration between our sports medicine practitioners. We truly value the opportunity to connect with likeminded healthcare experts to explore the latest advancements in injury prevention and rehabilitation methods for professional athletes."

Omar Al Naqbi, Executive Director of Healthpoint, said: "I am delighted that we are able to continue working closely with a club of Manchester City’s calibre to share strategies for injury prevention. Collaborating together will play a vital role in advancing sports medicine and care we deliver to our patients, helping them maintain their wellbeing, as well as recover faster from injuries so they can get back to doing what they love."

Related Topics

Football Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Young 2017 All From Agreement Share Best Manchester City Love

Recent Stories

PM's economic policies, reforms in FBR bearing fru ..

PM's economic policies, reforms in FBR bearing fruits: Farrukh

4 minutes ago
 Consumer Price Index increases 8.4 % in July

Consumer Price Index increases 8.4 % in July

4 minutes ago
 Puerto Rico bags its first Olympic athletics gold ..

Puerto Rico bags its first Olympic athletics gold in women's 100m hurdles

4 minutes ago
 Turkish exports hit all-time high July figure of $ ..

Turkish exports hit all-time high July figure of $16.4B

4 minutes ago
 HEC chalks out plan for providing Int'l standards ..

HEC chalks out plan for providing Int'l standards training to its employees

7 minutes ago
 Biles returns to Olympic competition for closing b ..

Biles returns to Olympic competition for closing beam final

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.