Manchester City Retains Top Spot As World's Most Valuable Team

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) Manchester City remains the world's most valuable football team, according to Transfermarkt's latest statistics.

The top 10 list includes five English clubs alongside City—Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester United—along with Spain’s Real Madrid and Barcelona, France’s Paris Saint-Germain, and Germany’s Bayern Munich.

Manchester City leads with a market value of €1.30 billion, followed by Real Madrid (€1.23 billion), Arsenal (€1.15 billion), Barcelona (€1.01 billion), and Liverpool (€967.50 million). Chelsea ranks sixth (€928.50 million), PSG seventh (€870.50 million), Bayern Munich eighth (€856.00 million), Tottenham ninth (€846.10 million), and Manchester United tenth (€724.05 million).

