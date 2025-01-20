Manchester City Score Six Past Ipswitch Town
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 12:45 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Manchester City defeated Ipswitch Town 6-0 in their match today at Portman Road Stadium in the 22nd round of the Premier League.
Manchester City raised its score to 38 points and climbed to fourth place, while Ipswich Town's score halted at 16 points in eighteenth place.
In the same round, Everton beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2, Nottingham Forest beat Southampton 3-2, and Brighton beat Manchester United 3-1.
