Manchester City Unveils Expo 2020 Dubai As New Training Kit Partner

Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:00 PM

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) Manchester City has unveiled Expo 2020 Dubai as the Club’s new Training Kit Partner ahead of the opening of the global event this Friday. Expo 2020 branding will appear on City’s men’s and women’s training kits for the 2021/22 season.

Manchester City will host daily football sessions at the Expo site, led by dedicated City coaching staff who will apply the same training methodology used by the teams on the training pitches in Manchester. Representatives from the Club and wider City Football Group network will also take part in bespoke Expo events over the coming months.

In addition to the training kit, Expo 2020 branding will also appear across the Etihad Stadium and City Football academy training facilities, as well as featuring on City’s content and digital platforms. Expo 2020 is also an official partner of the Manchester City esports team and features on the front of the esports kit.

Ferran Soriano, CEO for City Football Group, said, "This partnership will integrate Expo 2020 as a core part of every training session and match day as our teams challenge for success this season."

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales and Marcoms Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, stated, "Becoming the Club’s new Training Kit Partner will massively accentuate the ability of Expo 2020 Dubai to engage and inspire fans around the globe by inviting them to share in the excitement of what this unique World Expo will offer, which we sum up as ‘Join the Making of a New World’.

This partnership will also be amplified around the world through the City Football Group network, with exciting local activations planned at a number of City’s sister clubs, including Mumbai City FC, New York City FC, Melbourne City FC and Yokohama F. Marinos.

Expo 2020 is also an Official Partner of the Hero Indian Super League 2021 Champions, Mumbai City FC. City Football Group is currently providing advisory services to Mumbai City FC and has agreed to acquire a majority investment in Mumbai City FC. The purchase is awaiting final approval.

Expo 2020 runs from 1st October 2021, inviting visitors from around the world to experience a journey of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

Over 190 countries will come together to showcase technology, culture and sport, and celebrate the values of innovation, sustainability and diversity to a global audience.

