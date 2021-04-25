Manchester City win record-equalling eighth league cup as Guardiola sets new milestone

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) Manchester City have won the League Cup for a record-equalling eighth time after a 1-0 victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

This is our sixth success in eight years, meaning the Citizen draw level with Liverpool for the most wins in the competition’s history.

The result also means Pep Guardiola becomes the first manager in history to win four in a row (2018-2021).

Liverpool’s wins between 1981-1984 were overseen by two different managers, with Bob Paisley in charge for the first three and Joe Fagan winning the fourth.

Pep joins Brian Clough, Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho with four – no manager has won more.

And Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero are now the most decorated players in the competition’s history, with their six successes moving them one clear of Ian Rush and David Silva (both five).