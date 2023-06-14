UrduPoint.com

Manchester City's Acquired Titles Pave The Way Towards Global Leadership, Mansour Bin Zayed Affirms During Meeting With Club's Board

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Manchester City&#039;s acquired titles pave the way towards global leadership, Mansour bin Zayed affirms during meeting with club&#039;s board

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Owner of Manchester City FC, today received at Qasr Al Watan Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City FC, and Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Manchester City FC.

During the meeting, Guardiola and the club’s board of directors presented His Highness Sheikh Mansour with the titles won this season, including the UEFA Champions League, the English Premier League and the FA Cup.

The acquired titles will pave the way for further achievements, His Highness Sheikh Mansour said, noting that the club’s strategy has enabled it to achieve its goals and enhance its global leadership.

He also praised the club’s board, management and players for their dedication and hard work to maintain the club’s level of performance and set new records, acknowledging the support of the club’s fans, who stood by and cheered for the team in various competitions.

The club’s history, future plans and strategies in sports and investment areas, as well as the club's social events, and the upcoming 2023/2024 season were among the topics covered during the meeting.

Al Mubarak credited the club’s global success to His Highness Sheikh Mansour, stressing that the club’s board, management and players have received unlimited support and encouragement from Sheikh Mansour, which fostered a winning culture and led to many achievements.

Guardiola also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansour for his support and patronage of the club, affirming that the club’s achievements are a result of Sheikh Mansour’s generosity, as he has given the team everything required to succeed and delight the club’s fans in the UK and around the world.

He also stressed the commitment of the club’s management and players to maintain their excellent performance, aim for leading positions, and win trophies and titles.

The meeting was also attended by Abdullah Abdul Reda Khoury, Member of the Board of Manchester City FC, Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Manchester City FC, and Aitor "Txiki" Begiristain Mujika, Director of Football at Manchester City FC.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister World Sports Abu Dhabi United Kingdom January From Manchester City Premier League Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed member ..

13 minutes ago
 Macao-led research develops new AI-based model for ..

Macao-led research develops new AI-based model for clinical diagnostics

58 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews sustainability projects ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews sustainability projects, initiatives of Dubai&#039;s ..

59 minutes ago
 CM Bizenjo asks CS for more arrangements on VVIP m ..

CM Bizenjo asks CS for more arrangements on VVIP movement

1 hour ago
 Russia Taking Note of New Leaks Regarding Nord Str ..

Russia Taking Note of New Leaks Regarding Nord Stream Sabotage - Kremlin

1 hour ago
 Italy bids farewell to Berlusconi with state funer ..

Italy bids farewell to Berlusconi with state funeral

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.