(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Owner of Manchester City FC, today received at Qasr Al Watan Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City FC, and Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Manchester City FC.

During the meeting, Guardiola and the club’s board of directors presented His Highness Sheikh Mansour with the titles won this season, including the UEFA Champions League, the English Premier League and the FA Cup.

The acquired titles will pave the way for further achievements, His Highness Sheikh Mansour said, noting that the club’s strategy has enabled it to achieve its goals and enhance its global leadership.

He also praised the club’s board, management and players for their dedication and hard work to maintain the club’s level of performance and set new records, acknowledging the support of the club’s fans, who stood by and cheered for the team in various competitions.

The club’s history, future plans and strategies in sports and investment areas, as well as the club's social events, and the upcoming 2023/2024 season were among the topics covered during the meeting.

Al Mubarak credited the club’s global success to His Highness Sheikh Mansour, stressing that the club’s board, management and players have received unlimited support and encouragement from Sheikh Mansour, which fostered a winning culture and led to many achievements.

Guardiola also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansour for his support and patronage of the club, affirming that the club’s achievements are a result of Sheikh Mansour’s generosity, as he has given the team everything required to succeed and delight the club’s fans in the UK and around the world.

He also stressed the commitment of the club’s management and players to maintain their excellent performance, aim for leading positions, and win trophies and titles.

The meeting was also attended by Abdullah Abdul Reda Khoury, Member of the Board of Manchester City FC, Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Manchester City FC, and Aitor "Txiki" Begiristain Mujika, Director of Football at Manchester City FC.

