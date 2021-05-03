Manchester United fixture vs Liverpool postponed following mass protest

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) Manchester United's tie against Liverpool on Sunday has been postponed indefinitely for "safety and security considerations".

The game was originally due to kick off at 7.30 UAE time, but the nature of the protest, which saw hundreds of fans break into Old Trafford and storm the pitch, prompted an initial delay, before an official United statement confirmed the game is off .

The club statement said: "Following discussion between the Police, The Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today. Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture."