Mandatory PCR test for workers in private educational institutions in Sharjah every 14 days

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) The Sharjah Private education Authority (SPEA) said that all workers in private educational institutions in the emirate are required to undertake a mandatory Covid-19 PCR test every 14 days at their own expense, with the exception of workers who have received the vaccine (two doses).

The Sharjah Private Education Authority issued a circular to this effect for the directors of private educational institutions in the emirate.

"Based on the developments related to Covid-19, and with the aim to ensure the safety of all workers and students in private educational institutions in the emirate, all workers in educational institutions must conduct the nasal swab (PCR examination) for workers in educational institutions every 14 days at their own expense, with the exception of workers who have obtained the Covid-19 vaccine (two doses)," said the circular.

Employees who provide a medical report exempting them from taking the vaccine due to an illness or a health condition need not pay for their own tests.

In such cases, the employer should cover the costs of the nasal swab test every 14 days.

The circular also states that if workers in private educational institutions need to come to the headquarters of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, they must present a valid examination result for a nasal swab lasting no more than 3 days before entering the Authority, with the exception of workers who have received the Covid 19 vaccine (the two doses).

The circular also stated that all educational institutions must adhere to update the Tamam platform with the numbers of its employees who have obtained the vaccine, the results of the examiners and all that the authority requires in the platform.

The monitoring teams will request the result of the negative examination of the Nasal PCR tests for workers present in educational institutions or presenting a certificate of vaccination with the vaccine.