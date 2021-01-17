UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mandatory PCR Test For Workers In Private Educational Institutions In Sharjah Every 14 Days

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 11:45 PM

Mandatory PCR test for workers in private educational institutions in Sharjah every 14 days

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) The Sharjah Private education Authority (SPEA) said that all workers in private educational institutions in the emirate are required to undertake a mandatory Covid-19 PCR test every 14 days at their own expense, with the exception of workers who have received the vaccine (two doses).

The Sharjah Private Education Authority issued a circular to this effect for the directors of private educational institutions in the emirate.

"Based on the developments related to Covid-19, and with the aim to ensure the safety of all workers and students in private educational institutions in the emirate, all workers in educational institutions must conduct the nasal swab (PCR examination) for workers in educational institutions every 14 days at their own expense, with the exception of workers who have obtained the Covid-19 vaccine (two doses)," said the circular.

Employees who provide a medical report exempting them from taking the vaccine due to an illness or a health condition need not pay for their own tests.

In such cases, the employer should cover the costs of the nasal swab test every 14 days.

The circular also states that if workers in private educational institutions need to come to the headquarters of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, they must present a valid examination result for a nasal swab lasting no more than 3 days before entering the Authority, with the exception of workers who have received the Covid 19 vaccine (the two doses).

The circular also stated that all educational institutions must adhere to update the Tamam platform with the numbers of its employees who have obtained the vaccine, the results of the examiners and all that the authority requires in the platform.

The monitoring teams will request the result of the negative examination of the Nasal PCR tests for workers present in educational institutions or presenting a certificate of vaccination with the vaccine.

Related Topics

Education Sharjah All From

Recent Stories

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre anno ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi approves screening protocols for vaccina ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Finance launches AED6 bill ..

2 hours ago

Special Olympics UAE and UAE Winter Sports Federat ..

2 hours ago

UAE expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility to inc ..

3 hours ago

Du and Etisalat announce strategic partnerships wi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.