Mandatory replacement of tula with grams in UAE perfume markets effective tomorrow: ESMA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) Introducing a paradigm change in the culture of dealing with units of measurement, the UAE will enforce a mandatory application of the "gram /milli-litre" unit system instead of "Tula" in the perfume trade in all of the country’s markets, starting tomorrow, Thursday, February 20, 2020, .

Eng.

Amina Zainal, Director of Metrology Department at the Emirates authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, said that the move fits within the synergy and concerned efforts between all government, and Federal departments as well as the private sector to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE.

Introduced in India in 1833, the tula system came to the UAE with merchants who used to come here for business.

The move is aimed at aligning the unit of measurement with international standardisation systems to ensure that local products are globally recognised.