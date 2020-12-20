‘Mangrove Beach’ in Umm Al Qaiwain opens to visitors

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) The "Mangrove Beach" in Khor Al Yeefrah, Umm Al Qaiwain, opened to visitors from around the emirates.

The Department of Tourism and Antiquities of Umm Al Qaiwain is continuing to prepare for the official inauguration of the beach, which is the first of its kind in the emirate and aims to promote environmental tourism and highlight the importance of mangroves.

Public facilities are currently being constructed on the beach, to ensure the comfort and safety of visitors and tourists, as well as to offer the public various sporting activities.

The department stressed its keenness to comply with the domestic tourism strategy and the UAE’s Unified Tourism Identity Strategy, to make the emirate an attractive tourism destination.

The beach is located in Khor Umm Al Qaiwain, which is one of the emirate’s key tourist landmarks, due to its natural beauty and mangroves beaches.

The emirate is keen to preserve its mangrove trees and biodiversity, and all relevant authorities are exerting significant efforts to protect its maritime environment.