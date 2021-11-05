UrduPoint.com

Mansoor Bin Mohammad Attends Inaugural Dubai Padel Cup Finale

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council, attended the grand finale of the inaugural Dubai Padel Cup, joining hundreds of enthusiastic padel tennis fans to celebrate the end of the three-day exhibition match series contested by the world’s leading male players.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General and board Member of Dubai Sports Council, and other VIPs.

With the sport of padel tennis experiencing an unprecedented surge in popularity across Dubai and the wider UAE, Sheikh Mansoor visited the Dubai Padel Cup – a month-long padel fiesta being held as part of this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge – to see Juan Lebron, the world’s number one player, and playing partner Miguel Lamperti triumph over Argentine padel legend Fernando ‘Bela’ Belasteguin and rising Spanish star Arturo Coello.

HH Sheikh Mansoor watched as Lebron and Lamperti produced a masterful performance to run out 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) winners on the exhibition series’ purpose-built court, nestled in between Jumeriah Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future – Dubai’s newest iconic landmark.

The inaugural Dubai Padel Cup has attracted a high-quality roster of marquee partners including Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021, Dubai Sports Council, the UAE Padel Association, Emirates NBD, WHOOP, Al Tayer Motors, Valiant Clinic and Hospital, Okadoc, Barakat, Red Bull, Fade Fit, and WaterWA.

