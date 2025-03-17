Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, highlighted the significant strides made by the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament in terms of showcasing competitive excellence and community participation over the course of 12 editions ever since it was launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, who continues to sponsor the event.

Featuring spirited competition cutting across various sporting disciplines and the participation of professional and amateur stars from across the globe, the annual tournament has made a huge impact on the UAE sporting scene.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor attended some of the padel and volleyball matches being held as part of the tournament at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex and also watched riders battling it out on the streets of Meydan during the second day of the cycling events.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied by Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE Padel Association; Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; Ismail Al Hashemi, First Vice President of the Asian Padel Federation, Second Vice President of the UAE Padel Association, and Member of the Dubai Sports Council; Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; and Hassan Al Mazrouei, Tournament Director.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor expressed his happiness at the success of yet another edition of the popular tournament. “The Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has always challenged itself while introducing fresh and innovative sporting events that are world-class. These competitions have attracted international teams, legends, and stars in various sports. This, in turn, has contributed to raising the level of performance of our athletes by virtue of their close interactions and quest to make a mark alongside elite sportspersons from across the world,” H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said.

“The Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has also helped spark a renewed interest in sports within our communities while enhancing the participation and involvement of members of all sections of society in various sporting competitions.

This reflects in the increase in the number of participants in this tournament each year, with the overall participation figures going past 8,000, be they professionals or amateurs, and male and female athletes. Furthermore, this tournament has provided a beautiful atmosphere for fans and families to join in and enjoy some of the best sporting action during the Holy Month. We are keen to continue organising this tournament and further enhance its sporting and societal dimensions so that Dubai continues to be counted as a top destination for sports and in every other sphere of life,” H.H. Sheikh Mansoor emphasised.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor praised the high level of competition witnessed during the tournament as highlighted by the padel tournament featuring international teams alongside the UAE national team, which is currently ranked No.1 in Asia. The volleyball competition, which will bring down the curtains on the ongoing edition on March 20, also has an array of international stars competing for top honours alongside local players this year.

The Zabeel Panthers team includes players from Belarusian champions Shakhtyor Soligorsk, while the Al Hilal team comprises of players from top Italian club, Grottazzolina, from the province of Fermo. The Al Ameed team features players from Pallavolo Padova from Padua, Italy, while two Russian teams, namely WVC Dynamo Moscow and Nova Novokuybyishevsk, have some of their top stars turning out for the Al Tadawi 1 and Tadawi 2 teams, respectively.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor also met with several participating athletes, including people of determination competing in the cycling races. H.H. Sheikh Mansoor praised the passion for sports, perseverance, and competitive instinct of the athletes while emphasising that the Nad Al Sheba Tournament has extended full support and encouragement for people of determination since its inception, organising special competitions for them and ensuring their participation in diverse sporting disciplines.

