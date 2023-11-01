Open Menu

Mansoor Bin Mohammed Attends Graduation Ceremony At Mohammed Bin Rashid School Of Government

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2023 | 10:16 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council, attended a graduation ceremony for the tenth cohort of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), comprising students from various Masters programmes.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the event was held at Dubai World Trade Centre’s Sheikh Maktoum Hall.

This year’s cohort included 79 graduates from various local and Federal government entities, as well as overseas students who successfully completed their courses to obtain degrees in Master of Public Administration (MPA), Master of Innovation Management (MIM), Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA), and Master of Public Policy (MPP).

Sheikh Mansoor said, “The UAE's leadership accords top priority to nurturing competencies of national talent, providing them with avenues to enhance their knowledge and understanding of modern sciences besides constantly upgrading their skills. Emirati talents are the building blocks of the nation’s development story. Our country is committed to building a bright future for the upcoming generations.

“The focus on enhancing competencies of national talents is one of the factors that have helped the UAE attain a distinguished standing at the regional and global levels,” His Highness added, describing the graduation of the tenth batch of students as a validation of the vision of the UAE leadership.

“The graduates will contribute to further enhancing government performance and are capable of leading the country towards new paradigms of progress.”

The graduation ceremony was attended by Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, and Chairman of MBRSG’s board of Trustees; and Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG.

Al Falasi said. “The school provides the best intellectual and scientific grounding to its students in the spheres of administration and government policies. MBRSG follows international best practices and standards, and our programmes are in line with the strategies of the UAE's leadership to consolidate the nation’s position regionally and globally.”

He also voiced the hope that the new cohort will leave its distinctive stamp in public service and decision-making and help evolve government systems of the future.

Dr. Al Marri congratulated the graduating students and their families, adding that the new batch was well-placed to usher in the latest developments pertaining to government administration and public policies and to scale up to meet requirements of the present and the future.

“In addition to their ability to face different scenarios, they will enhance the competitiveness of the country and help share with the world the UAE’s distinguished experience in public administration, research, and service,” he added.

