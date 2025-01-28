Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at MBRSG

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) hosted the graduation ceremony for the 11th cohort of its students who completed various post-graduate courses.

Having enrolled for Masters courses from various government entities, a total of 80 employees, many of whom hold prominent leadership positions in public institutions, completed courses offering specialisations such as Master of Public Administration (MPA), Master of Innovation Management (MIM), Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA), and Master in Public Policy (MPP). The graduation ceremony was held under the theme ‘We Learn, to Give Back’.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor underscored the commitment of the UAE’s leadership to supporting national talent and enabling their development into future leaders, recognising them as the foundation of the nation’s progress.

He said, “We take great pride in this distinguished group of graduates, who have now become ambassadors of knowledge and beacons of development in their respective fields. Their academic journey is not only a source of personal and familial pride but also a key pillar of our vision to achieve global leadership in government administration.”

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor added, “The UAE's vision is founded on empowering individuals and enhancing their capabilities, recognising them as a fundamental pillar in achieving sustainable development. This commitment is reflected in the continuous efforts to develop the competencies and skills of future leaders, who have a crucial role in advancing the nation’s progress. We are confident that these graduates will serve as ambassadors of knowledge and agents of positive change and will strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for creativity and excellence. I congratulate them on this achievement and encourage them to uphold the spirit of teamwork in striving for further success in the future.”

Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of MBRSG's Board of Trustees, and Director-General at the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said, “The graduation of a new cohort of Masters students from the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government marks a pivotal moment in the journey of these leaders as they prepare to assume their responsibilities in shaping a brighter future. As a leading academic and educational institution, the MBRSG embodies the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which firmly believes that investing in human capital is the cornerstone of nation-building.

”

Al Falasi said the graduation ceremony theme of ‘We Learn, to Give Back’ reflects MBRSG’s commitment to advancing national plans and strategies while fostering a culture of giving back to the UAE. He highlighted that the nation has prioritised human development, placing individuals at the core of all progress to drive the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the UAE Centennial 2071 plan. “We look forward to seeing our graduates achieve exceptional milestones in their professional careers and contribute to strengthening the UAE’s global leadership,” he added.

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the MBRSG, congratulated the graduates and their families, emphasising their vital role in providing leadership impetus in government administration and public policy into the future. He highlighted their responsibility in driving more achievements that will contribute to the UAE’s legacy of excellence and innovation.

He said, “We are committed to keeping pace with global developments by offering advanced educational programmes that enhance students' skills and equip them to navigate challenges effectively. We take great pride in our graduates, who represent a significant addition to the UAE’s administrative landscape, and we look forward to witnessing their positive impact in building a more prosperous and sustainable future.”

The graduation ceremony was attended by the board members of Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, including Younus Abdulaziz Al Nasser, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment; Sameera Mohammad Al Rais, Senior Director of Policies and Strategies for Sustainable Development at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council in Dubai; Dr. Tayeb Amanalla Kamali, Director General for Education and Training Development at the Ministry of Interior; and Mrs Raja Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Credit Insurance; in addition to Hussein Al Atouli, Executive Director of New Media academy.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government has graduated 756 Masters students over the years. Additionally, the school has awarded executive education certificates to more than 30,000 graduates, including over 500 individuals who now hold senior positions in government agencies.

The institution has also published approximately 600 research bulletins. Furthermore, students have submitted projects through executive education programmes to their respective government entities, where these initiatives have been effectively adapted and implemented, contributing to the enhancement and development of government performance.