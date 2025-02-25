- Home
- Middle East
- Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disaster Medicine Programm ..
Mansoor Bin Mohammed Attends Graduation Ceremony Of First Cohort Of Dubai Disaster Medicine Programme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 08:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health board of Directors, today attended the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the Dubai Disaster Medicine Programme, the Professional Diploma in Healthcare for Emergency and Crisis Management, and the Professional Diploma in Public Health.
Organised by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the event marks the first outcome of the collaboration between DHA, Mohammed Bin Rashid school of Government, and the UAE’s National Training Program.
On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the Dubai Disaster Medicine Programme reflects the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to continually enhance the emirate’s readiness to address challenges by strengthening medical preparedness, ensuring rapid crisis response, and providing world-class healthcare in line with international standards.
H.H. Sheikh Mansoor added that, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the emirate’s healthcare sector is committed to upholding the highest standards of safety and wellbeing for all members of society.
H.H. Sheikh Mansoor also commended Dubai’s advanced healthcare infrastructure, which has significantly bolstered the emirate’s ability to manage crises effectively and achieve remarkable success during exceptional circumstances.
The ceremony was attended by Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health; and Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, along with officials from partner entities. These include Dubai Police, Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, the UAE Readiness and Medical Response Program ‘Jaheziya’, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, HMS Group, American Hospital, Aster Group, NMC Group, Medcare Group, and Mediclinic Group.
A total of 1,770 participants took part in the Dubai Disaster Medicine Programme, while 78 individuals enrolled in the Professional Diploma in Public Health and 115 graduated from the Professional Diploma in Emergency and Disaster Healthcare. The graduates represent a distinguished group of medical professionals.
Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi thanked H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed for attending the ceremony, underscoring his ongoing commitment to supporting the development of Dubai’s healthcare sector.
Al Ketbi said, “The Dubai Disaster Medicine Programme was launched following its accreditation from the European Centre for Disaster Medicine and the American College of Surgeons. It stands as one of the Dubai Health Authority’s pioneering initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare preparedness in the emirate, strengthening the preventive and health security system to address potential emergencies, and increasing readiness for medical response in disasters, crises, and emergencies. The programme follows a standardised, internationally accredited curriculum developed in collaboration with leading global institutions.”
He added, “The programme aims to support Dubai’s resilience index, promote awareness and best practices in disaster and crisis management, and unify training and information sources in the field of disaster medicine.”
Through the Dubai Disaster Medicine Programme and the Professional Diploma in Healthcare for Emergency and Crisis Management, DHA seeks to enhance the expertise and skills of leaders in both public and private hospitals, as well as medical, technical, and nursing professionals specialising in emergency medicine, crisis management, and healthcare response.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury
ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail
Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership
UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards
DCT Abu Dhabi signs partnership to become official global partner of Euroleague ..
Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 opens
Nine sugar sale points set up in Lodhran dist
4th annual book, cultural, spring fair starts at Women University
Punjab University organizes two-day international conference
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disaster Medicine Programm ..25 seconds ago
-
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% stake in Tendam30 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia45 minutes ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury45 minutes ago
-
Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership1 hour ago
-
UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards1 hour ago
-
DCT Abu Dhabi signs partnership to become official global partner of Euroleague Basketball1 hour ago
-
Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 opens2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather, expected rainfall tomorrow: NCM2 hours ago
-
RAK Ruler receives UK Ambassador2 hours ago
-
SAIF Zone showcases investment opportunities at Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair2 hours ago
-
Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED110 million factory in KEZAD3 hours ago