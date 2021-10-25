UrduPoint.com

Mansoor Bin Mohammed Attends India-Pakistan Twenty20 World Cup Match

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 24th October 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), tonight attended the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium at Dubai Sports City.

Sheikh Mansoor tweeted, "Delighted to attend along side 20,000 cricket fans at the Dubai Sports City stadium, India & Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which is being held for the first time in the middle East. Once again, Dubai proves its ability to host international sports & large scale events."

Pakistan managed to secure a nail-biting 10-wicket win in the thriller.

Also attending were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket board, Matar Al Tayer, Deputy Chairman of DSC, senior officials and diplomats.

