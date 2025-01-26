Open Menu

Mansoor Bin Mohammed Attends 'Road To Champions In Dubai' Tournament

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) DUBAI, 25th January, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, attended the ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament held today at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The event was organised by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) as part of its partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Sports Council.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed witnessed some of the bouts in the presence of Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council. This is a first-of-its-kind competition series being held in the middle East, and is part of an international championship series in the popular Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) that is held in countless cities worldwide. Titled ‘Road to Dubai,’ the series culminates in Dubai, reflecting the city’s position as a premier destination for the world’s top MMA athletes and a venue for intense global competitions.

Sheikh Mansoor witnessed the victory of Emirati Hadi Omar Al-Hussaini over Filipino Roel Banales in the flyweight match.
The tournament drew a large audience, underscoring Dubai’s status as a leading venue for major international sporting events across diverse disciplines.

The city remains committed to leveraging its resources and infrastructure to ensure the success of such events, further enhancing its profile as a leading global sports hub.

The tournament featured 11 matches that saw the participation of 22 fighters from 13 countries, including the UAE, Russia, Ireland, the USA, Brazil, England, Uzbekistan, Kuwait, Egypt, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and the Philippines.

Other matches included clashes between Irishman Nathan Kelly and Russian Khasan Magomedov; Irishman Kenny Mokhwana and Englishman Ibrahim Ibrahimov; American fighter Johnson and Russian Nemkov; Brazilian Clevers Fernandes and Russian Rinat Khavalov; Egyptian Ahmed Sami and Syrian Tarek Suleiman; Uzbek Mirafzal ‘Mirko’ Akhtamov and Englishman Mike ‘Levi’ Thompson; Irishman John Mitchell and Algerian Souhail Thahri; Saudi Mustafa Nada and British fighter Haider ‘Darth’ Khan; and an amateur match between Emirati Saeed Al-Hosani and Kuwaiti Talal Al-Qallaf.

The Professional Fighters League brings together an elite group of world champions in mixed martial arts, along with some of the sport’s most prominent stars. The tournament is set to continue in the coming years, further solidifying Dubai’s status as a global hub for this rapidly growing sport.

