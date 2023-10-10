Mansoor bin Mohammed attends second edition of Al Ameen Forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, today attended the second edition of Al Ameen Forum, held under the theme 'Security as the Pillar of the Modern Economy...

The Fourth Industrial Revolution'.

Organised by Al Ameen Service, the Forum aimed to explore how economies and security industries are adapting to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and examine the roles played by security institutions and technology manufacturing companies.

It also sought to address the implications of rapid technological advancements and artificial intelligence systems.

The Forum, held at the Mohammed Bin Rashid library, featured His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Faisal bin Selaitin, Executive Director of the Economic Security Center of Dubai; His Excellency Amer Sharaf, Executive Director of the Cybersecurity Systems and Services Sector, Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), and David Urban, Founder of Futurewide, which specialises in studying technological changes worldwide.



The second edition of the Forum delved into the role of security within the context of modern economies embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution for development and growth. It also examined forthcoming shifts that could impact the security sector, with a particular focus on four key aspects: the global competition among nations in adopting the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the adaptation of security measures to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the significance of the Economic Security Center of Dubai, and the contributions of technology manufacturing companies.

The Al Ameen Service stated that the Forum seeks to shed light on how the security industry is adapting to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the role of security institutions in enhancing their capabilities in line with the rapid developments in the sector.

The Al Ameen Service emphasised that the Fourth Industrial Revolution encompasses critical social, security, economic, and cultural dimensions.

This underscores the necessity for heightened security awareness and underscores the need for thorough research into the potential impact of this revolution on both societies and individuals. The Service also highlighted the importance of establishing precise frameworks, methodologies, and legislation to mitigate its negative effects.

Forum Sessions

During the event, a session featuring HE Omar Sultan Al Olama discussed the global race among countries in adopting the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The session delved into the potential impact of the rapid adoption of advanced technology on societies, considering both social and security perspectives. It also explored how advanced technologies can profoundly influence societies, beliefs, and social behaviours, emphasising the extensive deployment of these technologies and their far-reaching impact on communities.

In another session titled ‘The Role of the Economic Security Center of Dubai’, HE Faisal bin Selaitin, highlighted the Center's vital role in supporting Dubai’s economy by addressing the latest challenges facing the modern economy.

He also discussed the Center’s efforts to achieve Dubai's aspirations to create a secure and attractive economy for investors.

Amer Sharaf addressed the topic of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and its implications for security.

The session aimed to shed light on how security institutions can adapt to the challenges and forthcoming changes brought about by various Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. It also focused on how best to prepare for these developments and promote a secure economic environment.

Another session, titled 'The Role of Advanced Technology Manufacturing Companies,' was presented by David Urban.

This session explored the responsibilities of manufacturing companies in the realm of advanced technology industries, highlighting their significant role in maintaining community security while fulfilling their obligations to system users.

On the sidelines of the event, HH Sheikh Mansoor attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the 12th edition of the blood donation campaign ‘My Blood for My Nation’, which is organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.



The campaign, organised through a strategic partnership between Al Ameen Service, Dubai Health Authority, Emarat Al Youm newspaper, and Dubai Academic Health Corporation, seeks to encourage community members to donate blood to patients dealing with chronic diseases, emergencies, and other injuries.

The MoU was signed by Omar Al Falasi, General Supervisor of Al Ameen Service; Mona Bou Samra, Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm newspaper; Dr.

Hussain AlSamt, Director of Pathology and Genetics Department at Dubai Health Authority; and Dr. Ramadan Al Balushi, Director of the Public Health Protection Department at the Dubai Health Authority.

