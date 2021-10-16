Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs 100th meeting of Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, chaired the 100th meeting of the Committee held at Expo 2020 Dubai. The meeting, attended by the members of the Committee, reviewed the successful outcomes of the emirate’s comprehensive plan to combat the pandemic.

His Highness said the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, were key to the UAE’s success in containing the pandemic and resuming normal life in record time. His Highness also praised the confidence and diligence displayed by various frontline teams and the outstanding collaboration between local and Federal entities.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed thanked all people and organisations across Dubai who contributed to the effort to contain the virus and restore normal life. The emirate’s hosting of Expo 2020, the largest global gathering to be held after the onset of COVID-19, is testament to its ability to recover quickly from the impact of the pandemic and ensure a safe environment, he stressed. Being held for the first time in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 features the participation of 192 countries.

He said the stringent implementation of globally-benchmarked precautionary protocols, the strong crisis-preparedness of various government entities, and the commitment of the public to observe preventive measures, have all combined to contain the virus.

He also emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of health and safety to avoid any setbacks and prepare the ground for the UAE’s progress over the next 50 years.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansoor reviewed the coordination between various local and federal entities at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. He expressed his utmost appreciation for the vital roles played by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health Authority, and Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, in curbing the spread of the virus.

His Highness further said the emirate’s comprehensive vaccination campaign has also been key to Dubai’s ability to achieve a high level of success in containing the pandemic. He expressed his appreciation for the immense contributions of frontline heroes in public and private sectors, the Dubai Health Authority, and medical institutions in Dubai.

The Committee also discussed several issues including procedures to be followed over the next phase to maintain Dubai’s success in containing the virus. Dubai has set an example in fighting COVID-19, drawing international praise and paving the way for the resumption of economic activities, including global events and exhibitions, the Committee noted.