Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, chaired the first meeting of the newly established Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security.

Speaking at the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said Dubai has established an integrated security system to enhance the emirate’s security capabilities, ensure the community’s safety and protect border crossing points through streamlined cooperation between various local and Federal government entities, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. His Highness highlighted the key role of the new Council in ensuring the effective implementation of Dubai’s strategic border security plan.

The first meeting of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security was also attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Vice Chairman of the Board; Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum; Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor; Major General Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani; Jamal Al-Hai; Ibrahim Hussain Ahli; Dr.

Abdulla Busanad; Mohammed Al-Linjawi, and Omar Ali Salem Al Addidi, Secretary General of the Council.

The meeting discussed the Council’s objectives for the next phase, as well as the mechanisms to facilitate smooth coordination between government entities involved in border control at local and federal levels. The meeting also reviewed the tasks and responsibilities assigned to each member of the board.

The Council seeks to ensure smooth coordination between various local and federal government entities involved in border control. It is also tasked with developing strategic border security plans and policies for the emirate in coordination with relevant entities, providing advice to the government on border control issues and unifying the regulations and security criteria for protecting borders in Dubai.