Mansoor Bin Mohammed Chairs First Meeting Of Dubai’s Response And Readiness Team

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security and Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management attended the first meeting of the emirate’s Response and Readiness team.

His Highness stressed the importance of building on Dubai’s achievements to ensure the highest possible levels of safety and security, which is critical to reinforcing its status as a leading commercial and tourist destination. His Highness said Dubai’s reputation for excellence has been built on its high levels of preparedness to deal with any unforeseen challenge and the proactive approach adopted by key government departments involved in ensuring safety and security.

Sheikh Mansoor reiterated the importance of expanding cooperation and coordination and continuously striving to increase the efficiency of various emergency response teams.

Ensuring the highest global safety and security benchmarks is critical to protect lives and property, he added.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor visited the General Directorate of the Dubai Civil Defense where he was briefed about the advanced equipment and procedures of the Central Operations Room and cutting-edge technology tools deployed to ensure rapid response to emergencies.

His Highness expressed his gratitude to Dubai Civil Defense teams, who he said play an instrumental role in achieving high levels of safety and security in Dubai. Noting the importance of continuously raising preparedness levels by staying abreast of global best practices and advanced strategies, His Highness stressed the significance of adopting the latest technologies and innovation in the field to raise capabilities for managing various emergency situations and providing the community with the highest protection.

