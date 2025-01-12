Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council, crowned the winners of the 24th Dubai Marathon, the oldest marathon race in the region.

Held with the support of the Dubai Sports Council, on Umm Suqeim Street, Jumeirah, this year’s edition of the prestigious race featured elite international runners along with more than 17,000 male and female runners of different nationalities and ages from the UAE and beyond.

Both the men’s and women’s races witnessed Ethiopian dominance with Ethiopian debutant Bute Gemechu emerging as the surprise winner with a time of 2:04.50 ahead of fellow Ethiopian debutant, Berehanu Tsegu (2:05.14) and Shifera Tamru (2:05.28).

The women’s race also saw an Ethiopian clean sweep of the top three positions, with Bedatu Hirpa overtaking Dera Dida on the finishing straight to win in a time of 2:18.27. Defending champion Dida finished five seconds behind in second place, while Tigist Girma claimed third place with a time of 2:20.47.

The final presentation was also attended by Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, Omar Al Falasi, General Supervisor of the Secretary’s Service, Ahmed Al Kamali, General Coordinator of the Dubai Marathon, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council and Peter Connerton, Director of the Dubai Marathon.

Bute Gemechu, a 23-year-old newcomer, who has only a handful of international races under his belt, was a clear-cut champion, finishing a clear 24 seconds ahead of the chasing pack led by Berehanu Tsegu.

The women’s race had its fair share of excitement with the 25-year-old Bedatu Hirpa celebrating her biggest career win even as the more favoured Dera Dida looked devastated despite clocking her personal best time of 2:18.32.

Both winners were presented with cheques of $80,000, while the runners-up received $40,000 each and the third-placed runners got $20,000 apiece.

“Because it was my first marathon, I didn’t know what to expect.

But at 36 km, I realised I could win,” beamed a delighted Gemechu after accepting his winner’s cheque and trophy from H.H. Sheikh Mansoor.

The Ethiopian broke away from the leading group shortly after the 35 km mark, making it the fifth consecutive year that the Dubai men’s race has been won by a marathon debutant.

In all, some 17,000 runners converged at the Dubai Marathon with runners spread across the popular 10 km Road Race, the 4 km Fun Run and the classic 42.195 km Dubai Marathon.

Morocco’s Yassir Ech Chaachoui won the men’s 10 km race with a quick time of 28.20 minutes, while runners from Ethiopia were once again to the fore in the women’s with Gemene Tunku winning the women’s event in a time of 31.03 minutes, edging out fellow countrywoman Chaltu Diriba, while Great Britain’s Eilish McColgan clinched third place (31.14).

Both champions were thrilled to clinch the top prizes. “I made the decision to participate in the Dubai Marathon a long time ago, and I had wanted to achieve a time of 2:06 hours. When I crossed the 17 km mark, I accelerated my pace and decided to run my best for a good time,” Gemechu admitted.

“After this success in Dubai, I will now set my eyes on bigger things with the Boston Marathon among my top-most priorities for 2025. I can now rest a bit and then start preparing for Boston,” he added.

Women’s champion Hirpa, who last ran in the Amsterdam Marathon, also eagerly looks forward to much bigger successes in the future. “I was a bit off the pace midway through the race as I stayed behind Dera Dida. Towards the end I saw Dera was struggling (with a stomach cramp), and I made my move to sprint towards the finish line,” Hirpa related.

“The Boston Marathon will be next for me. But before that I want to present my Dubai trophy to my coach as he was the one who made me believe that I could win this amazing race in Dubai,” she added.

The 2025 Dubai Marathon was supported by the Dubai Sports Council, adidas, Channel 4 Radio Network, ITP Media Group, xiaomi, JETOUR, Bisleri Water, Dubai RTA, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality and SIRO One Za’abeel.