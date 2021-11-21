Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winner of DP World Tour Championship Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 21st November 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, crowned the winners of both the 13th DP World Tour Championship Dubai and the year’s Race to Dubai, which culminated on Sunday after 42 tournaments across 23 countries, including three in Dubai – the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in January, the AVIV Dubai Championship earlier this month, and the DP World Tour Championship.

Sheikh Mansoor watched the European Tour’s best battle on the lush greens of Jumeirah Golf Estate’s Earth Course today, in the final round of the DP World Tour Championship Dubai. The finale of the European Tour’s season and culmination of its Race to Dubai competition, the $9 million DP World Tour Championship has been bringing the Tour’s top-ranked pros to Dubai every year since 2009, where they compete for the Tour’s biggest prize fund.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, the Chairman of Dubai Sports Council said: "We are pleased to see the world’s best golf players here contesting for the grand prize as well as the Race to Dubai honours, on what is one of the world’s best golf courses.

"The DP World Tour Championship is the finale of the European Tour’s season as well as the richest event on its calendar. Hosting this tournament here, with more than 40,000 spectators attending the event, confirms Dubai’s position as one of the world’s premier golf destinations and a leading sports tourism hub. It is also a testament to Dubai’s ability to organise and host the world’s biggest sports events across disciplines.

"This championship has enjoyed a special place on Dubai’s annual sports Calendar, and it has played a big part in enhancing Dubai’s reputation of being the destination of choice for the world’s leading sports stars and events.

"As we celebrate our Golden Jubilee as a nation and the Year of the 50th, and host one of the world’s biggest event, Expo 2020 Dubai, the presence of golf’s biggest stars and fans from within and outside the country is further testimony to the nation’s prominence in the global sporting landscape.

This has been made possible by the vision and unlimited support of our leadership, and the emphasis they have laid on building state-of-the-art sports facilities, as well as effective regulations and protocols to deal with different challenges."

Since its inception in 2009, the DP World Tour Championship has been one of the most high-profile events on the golf calendar, with past winners including Lee Westwood, renowned for being one of the greatest golfers never to win a major, Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Jon Rahm, and Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2016 champion who clinched his second DP World Tour Championship title in 2020 following a dramatic final day of action.

The tournament is broadcast to hundreds of millions of viewers around the globe through more than 45 international television channels, including CNN, NBC SPORTS, SKY SPORTS, FOX SPORTS and Dubai Sports Channel.

The European Tour, meanwhile, will become the DP World Tour from next year following a ground-breaking deal that makes DP World the new title sponsors of the main European Tour from the start of the 2022 season.

A world leader in global supply chain solutions and specialising in cargo logistics, port terminal operations and maritime services, DP World’s new partnership with the European Tour will see total prize money break through the $200 million mark for the first time, while the prize pot for the 2022 DP World Tour Championship will increase to $10m, making it the first European Tour event in history outside the Majors and WGCs to feature an eight-figure prize fund.